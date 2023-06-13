A one-time high school football standout from Springville whose life was derailed by heroin was sentenced Tuesday to more than 14 years in prison for robbing two credit unions in 2019.

Myron McCollum, 35, had faced a maximum of 50 years in prison for his guilty plea to two counts of aggravated bank robbery, but U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara sentenced him to the lower end of the sentencing guidelines.

"It looked like he had such a bright future," Arcara said at the sentencing hearing, saying McCollum had been "one heck of an athlete."

In a 2005 high school football preview, The Buffalo News said the senior backfield that included McCollum was one of the Springville team's strengths.

But now his crimes and struggle with addiction make this "a sad case," Arcara said.

Prosecutors said that on July 25, 2019, McCollum and an accomplice, Ronald Morris, 47, armed with pepper spray and a pistol, took $290,500 from a vault at the South Towns Community Federal Credit Union, 3040 South Park Ave., Lackawanna.

The second robbery occurred Nov. 7, 2019, when McCollum, Morris and another accomplice, Carl I. Wilson Jr., 37, armed with a pistol, took $148,793 from tellers' drawers and the vault at the Clarence Community and School Federal Credit Union, 9145 Sheridan Drive, Clarence.

Fewer than four months after McCollum's 18th birthday and graduation from high school, his arrest for driving while intoxicated ended any hope for what might have been a college career on an athletic scholarship, said attorney Barry J. Donohue, who represented McCollum.

McCollum was still a teenager when after his first DWI arrest his life started to unravel and he concluded that all viable career options were closed for him. He was not even 24 by the time he was addicted to heroin.

"Myron was for many years a hopeless heroin addict," Donohue told the judge.

While his addiction does not excuse his behavior, Donohue said, heroin played an important role in the robberies. He engaged in conduct he would not otherwise have engaged in to support the habit.

McCollum owed two of his co-defendants money for heroin at the time, his lawyer said in court papers. On the day of each of the robberies, McCollum used heroin supplied by his co-defendants.

The robberies were a takeover-style robbery and involved violence, said Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua Violanti.

In the Lackawanna heist, McCollum sprayed a teller with pepper spray while an accomplice brandished a firearm, putting lives in jeopardy, Violanti said in a court filing.

During the sentencing, Violanti asked for a sentence on the higher side of guidelines, saying, "The victims in the community need to be spoken for."

Arcara noted written victim statements that showed "these people have ongoing struggles with what happened."

McCollum apologized to the credit union employees and to his family in remarks to the judge.

"I have struggled with serious drug addiction for most of my adult life," he said.

He said his accomplices used his addiction to their advantage in carrying out the robberies.

Arcara noted McCollum's strong family support, remorsefulness and character letters, including one from a jail chaplain who sent a letter on McCollum's behalf without being asked. McCollum has regularly attended church services and Bible studies in the jail and was baptized in the jail on April 16.

McCollum will be in his mid-40s when released from prison, and if he can remain drug free he is likely to live a law-abiding life, especially given his strong family support, Arcara said.