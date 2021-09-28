A skull was found off a trail. The next day, searchers discovered a second body.

A woman was walking on a trail early Sunday evening in a remote, wooded part of Chautauqua County when she thought she saw something like a glass bottle.

It turned out to be a human skull.

The next day, as forensic anthropologists were excavating the rest of the skeleton, sheriff's deputies searching the area made another grisy discovery: a decomposed body.

The skeletal remains may have been there for decades, Chautauqua County Sheriff Jim Quattrone said Tuesday.

"The second one was likely within the year," he added.

Now, authorities will try to identify who they were, what happened to them and whether their deaths were connected or a coincidence.

Both bodies appear to be those of women, Quattrone said. The skeletal remains seem to have been left in a shallow hole. "Like they were trying to hide a body," he said.

The second was in a "thick brushy area" about 10 yards from where the skull was found.

Investigators are exploring any connection between the cases, Quattrone said. But, there appears to be a huge gap in time between the two deaths.