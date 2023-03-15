Aaron Salter, retired Buffalo police officer, lost his life on May 14 while working as a security guard at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue.

Sean Kirst: How do you carry on Aaron Salter's legacy? Through life Three friends of Aaron Salter, the retired police officer killed in the Tops Markets massacre on May 14, are at the center of a scholarship at Hutchinson Central Technical High School, where Salter graduated almost 40 years ago. The annual award will go to a student “mechanically inclined and interested in improving upon existing technology in such a way that would make life easier and better for future generations,” someone whose work ethic and civic passion echo Salter’s.

On the weekend when the anniversary of the horrific crime will be commemorated, Salter's friends will mark the occasion by celebrating his life and raising money to further his legacy.

The events will include a half-marathon and 5K race and a gala, followed by a golf tournament featuring Buffalo Bills greats Bruce Smith, Andre Reed, Steve Tasker and Thurman Thomas.

They will raise money toward a foundation started in Salter's name that awards scholarships to Buffalo students.

Salter's friend Earl E. Perrin, president of the foundation's board of directors, said the goal of the events is to bring the community together and help create "new, strong leaders to stand up to hate" by aiding students in their education.

"We refuse to let hate define us," he said.

The 5/14 5K and Half-marathon, sponsored by the Lt. Aaron Salter Memorial Scholarship, is scheduled to take place on the weekend of the one-year mark of the May 14 massacre at the Jefferson Avenue supermarket in which a white supremacist killed 10 Black people, including Salter.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

The half-marathon is slated to begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 13 at Canisius College, where Salter had been a student. He was posthumously awarded his diploma after the school learned he was one class short of the graduation requirement. The race will end at Delaware Park. The 5K run/walk begins at 9:30 a.m. in the park.

Individual runners and relay teams of four are eligible for the half-marathon. Organizers are also looking for race-day volunteers.

A post-race party with food and music will be held at St. George Orthodox Church on Nottingham Terrace. To register or to volunteer, go to bflo5145k.com.

"We were trying to figure something out where we could bring the community together," said Vernon Beaty, another organizer. "People could come out, get healthy, get a little walk in, fellowship with each other. And it's a good way to raise money for the scholarship itself."

The cost is $35 for the 5K, $80 for the half-marathon and $320 for a four-member relay team, with additional sign-up fees.

The following weekend will be the gala and golf tournament, a repeat of events from last year.

The Second Annual Bruce Smith Celebrity Gala is scheduled from 6 to 10 p.m. May 21 at Sto-Lat Bar & Restaurant in the Eastern Hills Mall. Tickets are $150 per person, VIP admission is $250.

The Second Annual Bruce Smith Celebrity Golf Tournament will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 22 at the Lockport Town & Country Club, 717 East Ave., Lockport. Registration is $500 per person or $2,000 for a group of four.

“I give so much credit to this hero ... for his sacrifice in preventing this from being an even worse tragedy," Smith said in a news release promoting the events. "This May we will come together to remember all whose lives were lost, to honor Aaron Salter’s act of heroism, and to raise funds to carry on his legacy.”

For more information, go to LtAaronSalterMemorialScholarsh.com.