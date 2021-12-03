A probation sentence for a rapist provoked outrage. But it's far from unusual

Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III faced intense criticism for his recent decision not to imprison Christopher J. Belter Jr. for sexual assaults on four teenage girls.

During an August court session, one of his victims said she "just assumed that all rapists go to jail."

After being rated a Level 3 sex offender, Belter, who now lives in the City of Lockport, must pose for a mugshot annually at his local police department and verify his address every 90 days.

They do not, and state statistics show Murphy's decision may not have been particularly unusual.

According to figures The Buffalo News obtained from the state Division of Criminal Justice Services, only about one-quarter of defendants under age 21 who are charged with third-degree rape end up behind bars.

That was the most serious count among the four guilty pleas entered in July 2019 by Belter, who turns 21 next week.

Christopher J. Belter, who sexually assaulted four teenage girls in separate incidents in his home, will remain on probation for another eight years.

"People have highlighted this case. It seems unusual, but it's not when you look at the statistics," said Judith Olin, a former Erie County prosecutor who now directs the Family Violence and Women's Rights Clinic at the University at Buffalo Law School.

Only one-eighth of the third-degree rape cases filed against 18-to-21-year-olds in New York end with felony convictions, based on data from 2018 to the middle of this year. And fewer than one-quarter of those young felons – five people in the entire state – ended up in a state prison.