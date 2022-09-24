A handcuffed man encountered a locked door in a police station. So he got creative, police say

An 18-year-old arrested on a gun charge earlier this month faces another charge: trying to escape from the Buffalo Police Department's Northeast District station by trying to climb through a ceiling.

On the morning of Sept. 7, officers responded to a call on Ericson Avenue, near Bailey and East Delavan avenues, about an argument involving a man who was allegedly making threats, according to a police report.

When they arrived, a man started running. Officers chased and apprehended him about two blocks north, in a driveway on Proctor Avenue.

Officers found a loaded .22-caliber revolver in a garbage can in the backyard of that home, according to the police report.

Buffalo police officers arrested Tyshawn Askia at the scene.

While held at the Bailey Avenue police station, a handcuffed Askia broke free from the bench to which his handcuffs were attached. After he tried exiting through a locked door, Askia stacked chairs and tried to get out through the ceiling, according to police.

The episode was captured on video.

Askia has been charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree escape, third- and fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment, according to court records.

He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Buffalo City Court on Sept. 8, when bail was set at $25,000 cash, $25,000 bail bond and $25,000 partially secured surety bond.

On Sept. 13, he was ordered released on his own recognizance.

His release happened because prosecutors were unable to run a felony hearing because Buffalo police officers were unavailable to testify, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said.