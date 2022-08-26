A fatal shooting. A 14-year-old suspect. $50,000 bail. And more questions about bail reform

On Monday morning, two teenage boys – one 17 and the other 14 – appeared before Family Court Judge Brenda M. Freedman on charges stemming from the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old girl three days earlier.

Uncle of girl killed in Buffalo shooting questions bail for 14-year-old suspect Johnny Religa on Monday told The Buffalo News that his family, already shattered and in shock over the homicide, felt further traumatized to learn that the 14-year-old reportedly involved in the shooting was made eligible to be released on $50,000 bail.

They were charged with second-degree murder and first-degree robbery. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said that the killing on Elmer Avenue was the result of a marijuana deal gone bad.

Freedman ordered that the 17-year-old, who authorities believe was the shooter, be held without the possibility of bail. That meant he would remain at the East Ferry Juvenile Detention Center until his case is resolved, either through a plea or trial.

But for the 14-year-old, Freedman ruled that bail was appropriate – setting the amount at $50,000.

The decision to allow bail drew outrage from the family of the victim, Emily Keiper, and from the DA and the police commissioner.

“I think it’s ridiculous and I think it’s unacceptable and, frankly, I feel it’s disrespectful,” the victim's uncle, Johnny Religa told The Buffalo News. “I mean, we lost Emily, and for this juvenile to be walking around the street, it’s just gut-wrenching."

Flynn and Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia held a news conference blasting the decision and blamed bail reform – the series of measures that went into effect in 2020 in New York that eliminated money bail for virtually all misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies and established new rules for judges on how to set bail for the offenses that still qualified for bail.

They believe the boy should have been remanded and that $50,000 bail was too low.

Public defenders are pushing back against the assertion that bail reform has anything to do with the judge's decision in the case.

"It has always been the case that, even before bail reform, that a homicide is a bail-eligible offense. That has not changed," said Kevin Stadelmeier, first deputy defender with the Erie County Assigned Counsel Program.

The judge could have remanded the 14-year-old boy, Stadelmeier said. And in murder cases, particularly with adults, that is the often the case. But not always.

"It is a judge exercising her discretion. That's all it is," Stadelmeier said. "She set bail at $50,000. That is not an insignificant amount."

The case

Just after midnight Aug. 19, police and prosecutors say, Emily Keiper, who is from Niagara Falls, was the passenger in a car driven by a friend. On Elmer Avenue, a marijuana sale went awry and Emily was shot. She was taken to Erie County Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. The driver of the car was uninjured.

The 14-year-old and 17-year-old suspects were arrested on Saturday and were held at the juvenile detention center on East Ferry until their Monday morning court appearances.

Authorities have not released the names of the defendants because they are minors.

The DA's Office asked the judge to consider remanding both of the teenagers.

Freedman determined the older suspect, the suspected shooter, should be held.

Nick Texido, who was assigned to represent the 14-year-old, said he argued before the judge that his client was too young to be a serious flight risk.

"It's not like he can go to Nebraska to evade authorities," Texido said in a phone interview. "He can't work. He can't travel. He can't drive. He's not really a flight risk."

He pointed out that his client is not the suspected shooter.

"What I can tell you is there's no allegation that he possessed a gun or fired a gun," Texido said.

Texido believes the bail amount the judge set was "appropriate."

"It takes into account the severity of the charges," he said.

His mother posted bail through a bail bondsman and the boy was released, Texido confirmed. He wasn't sure of the exact amount she was asked to pay the bondsman but said it's usually 10% of the bail set and sometimes a little less. That would be about $5,000, which Texido said, is not returned.

Texido said the 14-year-old's mother is fearful of the public outcry over the case.

"I was a little surprised at the comments that were made in the news by certain officials. The purpose of bail is to assure a person returns to court," Texido said. "My client did not evade authorities ... He has already been in my office since he was released. I fully anticipate him coming to court."

Changes in how bail is set

Bail reform has been a hot button issue in New York since the legislation passed as part of the 2020-21 state budget, with many in law enforcement blaming bail reform for the rise in violent crimes in cities.

Advocates for criminal justice reform countered that there's no evidence connecting bail reform to those increases, pointing out that violent crime rose in many cities outside of New York State. They also point to studies that showed that only a small percentage of people being arrested on a violent felony charge while another case was pending.

This year, the state made some changes to the bail reform legislation, giving some leeway to judges regarding repeat offenders and crimes involving guns.

Critics of bail reform say that one aspect that doesn't get much scrutiny is about how bail works now when it is imposed. Judges must consider the least restrictive form of pretrial detention and any monetary amount must be within the defendant's ability to pay it. Judges must offer three types of bail – often cash, property or bond.

Flynn said this is where bail reform factored into the case involving the 14-year-old. "When you force judges to employ the least restrictive means, you have judges setting low amounts of bail. This is happening across New York State," he said.

Both Flynn and Gramaglia say they support many aspects of bail reform, especially regarding low-level crimes.

"There needed to be some changes but it's gone too far," Gramaglia said. "But when it comes to violent crime, guns and murder, we need to protect our community from violent crime. ... Bail reform mandates the third form of bail in every case and now this allows someone accused of murder to post 10% or lower of that bail amount that was set. That's bail reform as it's mandated."

Freedman referred questions about her handling of the case to a state courts spokesman who said that it would be "inappropriate" to discuss the facts and circumstances of a pending case.

"There are many factors that go into a judge’s decision regarding bail; in New York State, however, bail is solely meant to ensure the defendant’s return to court," said spokesman Lucian Chalfen in an emailed statement. "Additionally our criminal justice reform laws require the judge to consider both the least restrictive form of pretrial detention and if a monetary amount is set – that it be within the defendant’s ability to meet it."