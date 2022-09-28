A family that survived the Tops massacre finds ways to keep going

Londin Thomas jumped off the porch steps onto the sidewalk, happy to demonstrate the dance routine she's learning in majorette class.

"Five... Six... Five, six, seven, eight," she counted down with the poise of a pro. Then she started to dance, raising her arms and twirling around. Her dad, Lamont Thomas, watched from the steps, happy she was enjoying just being a normal 8-year-old girl.

Four months ago, the lives of Londin, Thomas and Londin's mom, Julie Harwell, were turned upside down – and normalcy seemed impossibly out of reach.

The three of them were at Tops on Jefferson Avenue on that horrible day when a young man with a semi-automatic rifle pulled up in front of the store and unleashed a hail of hate and bullets.

They were lucky. They survived. They weren't shot. But they were left traumatized by the terror of being hunted inside a grocery store and the horror of what they escaped.

A summer has come and gone now and the family is moving forward, trying to navigate a world that was already difficult for two young working parents in one of the state's most economically challenged communities even before the attack at Tops.

Despite it all, Londin is doing remarkably well, her parents both said.

For the first few weeks after the attack, she had bad dreams, but those seemed to have subsided.

"Right now, she's good," Harwell said.

Londin spent the summer doing fun activities like swimming in her grandma's backyard pool. She started taking dance lessons. The family went to Darien Lake. And this fall she's back at school – now in the third grade at Futures Academy. English Language Arts is her favorite subject.

Thomas says he's doing well – "controlling what I can control." He wasn't working when the Tops attack happened, having quit his job to provide day care for Londin and her brothers. He has a new job as a supervisor at a Goodwill thrift shop. Harwell switched jobs. A chef by trade, she's working at the sauté station at Russell's Steakhouse. She's trying to finish up school at Erie Community College. She also has a new apartment.

Harwell is coping, but the memories haven't faded.

All summer long, when fireworks would go off, she would jump.

"I knew it was fireworks," Harwell said, "but it's just like ... a reaction."

She's uncomfortable being in crowds of people she doesn't know.

And she still has nightmares.

"Being in Tops and I can't get out. Him chasing me and I can't really run," Harwell said.

May 14

On the afternoon of the massacre, Thomas, Harwell and Londin had walked to Tops from Thomas' mother's house around the corner where they'd all been living. They could no longer afford their apartment and were trying to save money while finding a new place to live.

The family was there to buy groceries for a little party that night to celebrate Harwell's birthday the next day.

Thomas and Londin split off from Harwell to secretly buy some cake mix to make a cake for Harwell. Harwell was going up an aisle toward the front of the store, over by the dairy section.

That's when they heard gunshots and screaming.

Thomas grabbed his daughter and saw some of the workers running toward the back. He followed them into a cooler.

At first, he thought it was something like a drive-by shooting, he said.

"We just went in there waiting for the shooting to stop. But it never stopped. It just kept going and I started think: this is really going on out there," Thomas said.

He could hear gunshots getting closer – authorities have said that the gunman went up and down the aisles, shooting people he came across.

"I wasn't thinking anything," Thomas recalled. "I was still trying to process everything while it was still going on."

In the meantime, Harwell was frantic. She didn't know where Thomas and Londin were. She crawled on her hands and knees to a back exit and then ran around to the front of the store.

Right in front of the entrance, police officers were taking the gunman into custody. There were bodies all around on the ground.

Harwell remembers looking straight at the suspected mass shooter, Payton Gendron, 18, as police were patting him down. He looked like he was dressed for combat. "He had on green Army clothes. His hair was like reddish. He just looked crazy," she said.

A witness nearby was recording video on a phone. Harwell can be seen on it. She was completely distraught. She fell to the ground screaming. She explained that she was afraid her daughter was among the slain.

"I didn't know if she was alive," Harwell said.

A few minutes later, police came into the cooler and let everyone out the back. Thomas and Londin found Harwell.

"It was a huge relief," Thomas said.

Harwell is thankful that her daughter was let out the back and didn't see the things she saw in the front. The bodies were covered with sheets by the time they were outside.

Their story gained national attention. The video of Harwell screaming on the ground went viral. Thomas and Harwell made a point of coming back to the scene almost every day for a month to try to help other people. They volunteered handing out food to people in the neighborhood. They participated in memorial events.

Four months later

Both Thomas and Harwell have been back inside the Tops store once.

Thomas went about a month after the renovated store reopened. He wanted a freshly made submarine sandwich, but was told they were all out of sub rolls.

Harwell went for the first time when Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs made a special appearance this month as part of a back-to-school celebration for children in the neighborhood. She brought Londin and they both met Diggs, who gave Londin an autographed football.

For those who escaped Tops alive, trauma and a question: What now? They are dealing with not only the trauma of what they experienced but the harsh realities of everyday life.

It was strange to be there, she said, at the celebration in the parking lot where she had seen so much carnage. She walked into the front of the store. "I didn't go all the way in. I just saw the plaques on the side and looked around," she said. She went right back outside.

To Harwell, it seemed like the same place. "It just didn't feel different," she said. Tops spent two months refurbishing the store, changing the floors, rearranging the aisles and adding a second entrance. "I still had anxiety. And that fear."

Hartwell and Thomas are grateful for the support and love they have received.

Thomas said he's enjoying his new job. "I just go with the flow," he said.

Harwell moved to a new home through the help of organizations that rallied to the aid of Tops survivors. The group Black Love Resists in the Rust provided the deposit for Harwell's new place. Back to Basics Ministries provided new furniture, including a bed for Londin, as well as groceries.

Harwell and Thomas live apart but are still close and share in taking care of their children.

Harwell is juggling school and work, along with parenthood. She hopes to graduate this year from ECC with a degree in culinary arts and hospitality. She can cook all kinds of cuisines, but she especially likes to make Thai food. Her dream is to have her own food truck. "I will have everything," she said of her food truck. "Different themes and everything. During the week, I want to travel to different states to get ideas and give my ideas to anybody."

Thomas, Harwell and Londin have applied for aid from the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund, which raised $5.5 million for the families of the deceased, the wounded and others directly impacted by the massacre. As shoppers who were in the store, they each qualify. Applying was a more involved process than Harwell expected. She said there are extra steps involved because the attorneys want to make sure that the gifts they receive don't interfere with the government assistance they receive.

Gifts from the fund, which are expected to be distributed in October or early November, will be a huge help to the family, Harwell said.

In the meantime, she's keeping an eye on Londin.

She's a strong girl and independent, her mother said.

She's not doing counseling right now. "It's not messing with her now," she said. "But when I see a change in any behavior I'll do so. ... But right now, I'm not going to force it. ... She seems OK."