A Buffalo firefighter is in the hospital, and no witnesses will say why

A Buffalo firefighter was in critical condition at Erie County Medical Center after a mysterious incident at the Blackthorn Restaurant and Pub on Saturday, authorities said.

But no one is coming forward to explain how he was hurt, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn Jr. said Tuesday.

"I am not getting the best cooperation," Flynn said.

Here's what's known:

Emergency responders were sent to the Blackthorn shortly before 5:30 p.m. for a "rescue call."

A Buffalo firefighter who was in uniform and had just marched in the Old Neighborhood St. Patrick's Day parade was badly hurt and was rushed to ECMC, Flynn said.

There were numerous other firefighters in uniform at the bar, Flynn said, along with other St. Patrick's Day revelers.