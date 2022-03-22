 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A Buffalo firefighter is in the hospital, and no witnesses will say why
0 comments
top story

A Buffalo firefighter is in the hospital, and no witnesses will say why

Support this work for $1 a month
Buffalo Police (copy)
Derek Gee / News file photo

A Buffalo firefighter was in critical condition at Erie County Medical Center after a mysterious  incident at the Blackthorn Restaurant and Pub on Saturday, authorities said.

But no one is coming forward to explain how he was  hurt, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn Jr. said Tuesday.

"I am not getting the best cooperation," Flynn said.

Here's what's known: 

Emergency responders were sent to the Blackthorn shortly before 5:30 p.m. for a "rescue call."

A Buffalo firefighter who was in uniform and had just marched in the Old Neighborhood St. Patrick's Day parade was badly hurt and was rushed to ECMC, Flynn said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

There were numerous other firefighters in uniform at the bar, Flynn said, along with other St. Patrick's Day revelers.

"You have a bar full of people who were at this establishment," Flynn said. " ... There were numerous people around. Right now, let's just say, that the cooperation is lacking. ... I've got a wife with a husband in the hospital now in critical condition. I've got a mother with a son in the hospital in critical condition. I've got a firefighter, a member of this community who helps protect all of us, whose job it is to save lives, in critical condition in the hospital right now."

There's no surveillance video from the scene, he said, adding that Buffalo police are conducting a thorough investigation.

"They're going to round up every person in that bar, I'm telling you right now," Flynn said.

He said he has an idea of what happened, but not enough information to make a judgment on whether a crime was committed.

Police previously said "at least two firefighters" were involved.

It's possible that a crime wasn't committed, but there's no way to know that until witnesses provide information, Flynn said. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

War in Ukraine: A difficult journey for surrogate parents

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police shooting on Hertel brings focus to new kind of health care facility
Crime News

Police shooting on Hertel brings focus to new kind of health care facility

  • Updated

If the person wants help in Buffalo, options are few. But after Monday's shooting of a man on Hertel Avenue by Buffalo police officers, another option is getting some attention: the crisis stabilization center, a 24-hour operation that provides a comprehensive array of services that take a holistic approach to helping a person in need.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News