Early Sunday morning, someone sneaked into the Mercedes Benz dealership in Clarence and stole the key box that contained the keys to all of the used cars on the lot.

According to the Erie County Sheriff's Office, the person left with the box but then returned to Mercedes-Benz of Buffalo, at 8185 Main St., and drove off with a high-priced vehicle. The person returned two more times and took more vehicles over the next few hours, officials said.

The vehicles were a 2021 Bentley Continental, valued at $235,850; a 2022 Mercedes-Benz G Wagon, valued at $204,850; and a 2022 BMW M8, valued at $104,650.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office Investigative Services Division responded and "through numerous investigative channels, were able to locate and recover all three vehicles," according to a statement from the Sheriff's Office released Wednesday.

Authorities have not announced any arrests so far.

This wasn't the first time the dealership was hit by car thieves.

On July 18, the same dealership reported to the Sheriff's Office that a Dodge Challenger Hellcat, valued at about $80,000 and an Aston Martin, valued at about $135,000 were stolen, said Undersheriff William J. Cooley. Neither of those vehicles have been recovered, he said.