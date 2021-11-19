A Belter survivor tells her story and questions whether justice was done

She was 15 years old when she went to a party at the Lewiston home of Christopher Belter the night before Thanksgiving in 2017. She remembers getting drunk and using a "dab pen" Belter gave her to inhale THC, the active ingredient of marijuana.
She also remembers repeatedly saying "No" as he sexually assaulted her.
The next thing she knew she was hearing people say "Happy Thanksgiving" about 7:30 a.m., and finding that her bra was hanging around her neck, and her underwear was tangled around her ankles under her sweatpants.
"I went in the bathroom and I looked in the mirror and I just looked so beat up, like not myself," she recalled. "I had a bruise on my head and a bump on my head and I also had bruising around my neck."
It was months before the memories of what she endured came back to her. The trauma became so bad that she attempted suicide. But the woman, who now lives out of state, said she believed that by coming forward, Belter would be sent to prison.
She was wrong.
Belter, who pleaded guilty in July 2019 to two felonies and two misdemeanors for assaults on four girls in his home, was sentenced this week to eight years of probation. In handing down the sentence, Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III decided that sending Belter to prison "would be inappropriate."
Christopher J. Belter, who sexually assaulted four teenage girls in separate incidents in his home, will remain on probation for another eight years.
"Unfortunately, he's falling into the demographic of criminals that are undeniably privileged, for the reason of, one, his money, and the other being that he is a white male," she said. "And I did not think that either of those things would get him through this case when I was 16 years old and I came forward to the police. I thought the crimes he committed were so sick, nothing could save him. So I fought, and after four years of the hardest fight I will ever see in my life, I just felt like I lost to his privilege."
Belter's case has drawn national attention this week, including articles in the New York Times and the Washington Post and coverage on ABC News. Much of it has focused on the sentence Murphy handed down. One of Belter's victims, who was in court when the sentence was announced, went into a restroom to throw up.
The woman who spoke to The News said hearing the sentence similarly made her physically ill, especially after hearing that Murphy said he prayed before issuing his decision.
"I feel like he tried to rationalize a miscarriage of justice with his personal belief," she said. "It was unfortunately one that believes in dehumanization of young women."
Belter's attorney, Barry N. Covert, declined to comment further on the matter, as did Peter M. Wydysh, the prosecutor now handling the case, and Holly E. Sloma, the former prosecutor who worked on Belter's plea bargain.
The out-of-state woman told her story to The News in a 45-minute telephone interview Wednesday. The details match those in court documents, which refer to her by her initials.
The woman said she stayed over at Belter's home on the night before Thanksgiving 2017 by invitation from Belter's sister, and she became "really, really drunk" from drinking Bacardi rum.
"I lost my phone that night – no surprise there – and I went to his sister's room late that night. I think it was about 3:00 or 4:00 in the morning," the woman said. "I finally found my phone, and it had 52 missed notifications from Christopher. I had a little bit of a point of concern, because he was my friend, but I was also really, really drunk," she said.
"When I got to his room, he told me to lock the door," the woman remembered. "I was 15 years old. I didn't really understand what that could entail."
She said Belter told her that he needed to talk to her.
She said she had never used a dab pen before, but she said it's "a little more aggressive" than normal marijuana. The woman said she started to cry and told Belter she loved him.
"He kissed me, and I remember I was still crying, and then there was a point where I was pushed onto my back. I started to lose my vision a little bit, I was so incoherent," she said. "The world started to spin about a million miles an hour. I was uncontrollably crying and shaking. My only thought was, 'Just start saying no.' I did say no, several times," she said. "My intoxication was so aggressive I don't think I could have lifted a finger if my life depended on it."
She said she remembers calling Belter "Joe" instead of Chris.
"I was hallucinating at that point, and his face had warped into someone that was not him," she said. "This was a key detail in my police report. They needed to interview each of the boys that was in the house to be sure it wasn't one of them. ... I definitely did not know a Joe at that time."
Belter eventually did stop and asked if she was all right. "I was crying and I continued to say no. At that point, I believe it went on for a little bit longer. Then I was propped up on my feet and he dressed me."
She said she remembers struggling back to the sister's room, but walking was difficult. "I remember I was crying and everything hurt," she said. "I got there and I passed out."
She said it was six months before she had any memory of violence.
"I was in religion class and someone said his name to me," she remembered. "I got up from the class and I left and I just fell apart in the bathroom at school. That was my first memory of anything inappropriate happening. Before that, I had a brief memory of kissing him and that was it."
She said the full memory of what happened didn't resurface until she underwent psychotherapy, and some of the memories didn't come out until after Belter had pleaded guilty.
"I think my mind was so disturbed by how traumatic it was, I didn't even have the brain capacity to form the proper memories," she said.
Court papers say she was not the first female Belter assaulted there, but she said she had heard no rumors about him. She said in September 2018, her brother found her slashing her wrists and stopped her. After that, she told her father of Belter's sexual assault on her. The father called State Police, leading to Belter's arrest in late 2018.
She said she returned to Belter's home several times after the Thanksgiving incident, but when she was there, Belter avoided her.
"There were a lot of other girls at those parties, and the parents were giving us alcohol. I remember that very clearly," the woman said.
Police filed charges of child endangerment and unlawfully dealing with a child against Belter's mother, Tricia Vacanti; his stepfather, Gary E. Sullo; and a family friend, Jessica M. Long. They have pleaded not guilty and the charges still are pending in Lewiston Town Court.
At Belter's original sentencing in August 2019, now-retired County Judge Sara Sheldon placed Belter on two years of interim probation, with a chance to earn youthful offender status if he followed the rules.
Belter did not do so, admitting last month that he frequently watched online pornography. Murphy ruled last month that Belter would be denied youthful offender status because Belter "does not hesitate to ignore the rules when they compete with his own carnal appetites."
But Murphy decided not to follow up with a prison sentence despite having the option to send Belter behind bars for as long as eight years. Murphy will retire Dec. 31, having reached 70, New York's mandatory retirement age for judges.
But the option to imprison Belter will be available to any future judge who handles the case if Belter violates probation rules again.
Meanwhile, one of his victims is not holding out hope that she will ever feel that justice was done.
"I felt like I didn't gain anything from the justice system," she said.