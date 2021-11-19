A Belter survivor tells her story and questions whether justice was done

The out-of-state woman told her story to The News in a 45-minute telephone interview Wednesday. The details match those in court documents, which refer to her by her initials.

The woman said she stayed over at Belter's home on the night before Thanksgiving 2017 by invitation from Belter's sister, and she became "really, really drunk" from drinking Bacardi rum.

"I lost my phone that night – no surprise there – and I went to his sister's room late that night. I think it was about 3:00 or 4:00 in the morning," the woman said. "I finally found my phone, and it had 52 missed notifications from Christopher. I had a little bit of a point of concern, because he was my friend, but I was also really, really drunk," she said.

"When I got to his room, he told me to lock the door," the woman remembered. "I was 15 years old. I didn't really understand what that could entail."

She said Belter told her that he needed to talk to her.

She said she had never used a dab pen before, but she said it's "a little more aggressive" than normal marijuana. The woman said she started to cry and told Belter she loved him.