A 96-year-old man was slashed in the face Monday morning on Washington Street and a 59-year-old is charged with assault in the incident, police said Wednesday.

At about 11:30 a.m., a man slashed the victim, described as a 96-year-old Buffalo man, while on Washington Street, near Broadway, and then fled. The victim was taken to Erie County Medical Center where he was treated for the facial laceration and was released.

In the meantime, patrol officers from the Central District (B-District) identified the suspect and took him into custody a few blocks away.

Roger Ranney, 59, who has no permanent address, was charged with a felony count of second-degree assault and a misdemeanor count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Ranney appeared before Buffalo City Court Judge Phillip Dabney Jr. on Tuesday who remanded him without bail. He was being held in the Erie County Holding Center Wednesday.