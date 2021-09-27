911 call takes focus at trial over fatal shooting of Rachael Wierzbicki

The 911 call was the centerpiece of testimony Monday. During the call, Casado tells the call taker Wierzbicki is, in fact, shot in the chest. He says he has to hang up so he can help her, but the call taker convinces him to stay on the line.

"I didn't really mean to hit her," Casado says on the recording.

Wierzbicki and Casado, who was 24 at the time, had been dating for several months and were in the middle of a "nasty breakup," prosecutors said.

Wierzbicki had just finished her shift at the Byrd House, an Orchard Park bar and restaurant. She and Casado had been communicating that day over Snapchat. She went to his house to talk with him. A friend of hers, as well as her friend's friend, waited in her car while they talked.

Wierzbicki was hurt and angry, vulnerable and heartbroken, and what played out in that driveway "didn't have to happen," Assistant Erie County District Attorney Christopher Safulko told the jury during his opening statement.

Casado shot Wierzbicki in the chest from about 10 feet away "because that's what he wanted to do," Safulko said. "That's what he chose to do."

"It was murder, plain and simple," he said.

