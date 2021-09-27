911 call takes focus at trial over fatal shooting of Rachael Wierzbicki

On a November night in South Buffalo almost three years ago, Rachael Wierzbicki lay face down in a driveway.
A moment earlier, two people sitting in a car watched the 22-year-old get shot.
The man who pulled the trigger of a .22-caliber rifle, who witnesses and prosecutors say was Shane Casado, took out his iPhone and called 911.
There was some property destruction and threats had been made, the man on the phone told the 911 call taker. That's why he opened fire.
"She says she can't move," Casado tells the woman on the other end of the line.
Even though he fired, he says he doesn't know if he hit the person.
The call taker asks who was shot. A friend, he says. "No longer a friend," he adds.
"Rachael, you're fine. It's a .22," Casado says during the 911 call, which was played Monday in Erie County Court as testimony in the trial began.
Casado, now 27, is accused of fatally shooting Wierzbicki, of Orchard Park, outside a home on Edson Street the evening of Nov. 27, 2018.
He is on trial in Erie County Court on a charge of second-degree murder. The trial before Judge Susan Eagan, which is expected to last about two weeks, is scheduled to continue Tuesday. If he is convicted, Casado faces 25 years to life in prison.
The 911 call was the centerpiece of testimony Monday. During the call, Casado tells the call taker Wierzbicki is, in fact, shot in the chest. He says he has to hang up so he can help her, but the call taker convinces him to stay on the line.
"I didn't really mean to hit her," Casado says on the recording.
Wierzbicki and Casado, who was 24 at the time, had been dating for several months and were in the middle of a "nasty breakup," prosecutors said.
Wierzbicki had just finished her shift at the Byrd House, an Orchard Park bar and restaurant. She and Casado had been communicating that day over Snapchat. She went to his house to talk with him. A friend of hers, as well as her friend's friend, waited in her car while they talked.
Wierzbicki was hurt and angry, vulnerable and heartbroken, and what played out in that driveway "didn't have to happen," Assistant Erie County District Attorney Christopher Safulko told the jury during his opening statement.
Casado shot Wierzbicki in the chest from about 10 feet away "because that's what he wanted to do," Safulko said. "That's what he chose to do."
"It was murder, plain and simple," he said.
Casado's defense attorneys told the jury Casado was justified in shooting Wierzbicki because of threats he faced in the moment from Wierzbicki, as well as prior threats she made.
They argued their client did not intend to kill Wierzbicki and there was "not going to be any proof" that he did, defense attorney James Egan said in his opening statement.
Casado and Wierzbicki had been in a "casual dating relationship" for several months and Casado was "trying to break things off," Egan said.
Before Wierzbicki arrived at the Edson Street home, Casado told her not to come. When she showed up, he asked her to leave, according to his attorneys and two prosecution witnesses who took the stand Monday.
At one point as they talked outside the home, Wierzbicki slapped Casado, which made her the "initial aggressor" in the situation, Egan said. At one point after she walked away from him, she kicked the grill of his car and punched his car window.
According to Egan, Casado fired a warning shot, Wierzbicki "keeps coming" and then Casado fired a shot that hit her.
"This issue in this case is going to be intent," Egan told jurors.
Egan also questioned the quality of police work in the case.
Buffalo police undertook a "rudimentary investigation," Egan said, because "they figured this is an open and shut case."
The prosecution's first witness was Kathryn Currier, whom Wierzbicki met in the summer of 2018 and who was in the passenger seat of Wierzbicki's car at the time of the shooting.
After Wierzbicki fell, Currier got out of the car and approached her friend on the ground.
Currier said at first she didn't think the weapon Casado fired was a "real gun" and that Wierzbicki was just "being dramatic."
Currier testified Wierzbicki told her she couldn't feel her legs and it felt like she was floating. Those were her last words before she lost consciousness.
Shortly thereafter, Currier asked Casado if he really just shot Wierzbicki. He said he did, but that he didn't think he hit her. She also asked him if the gun, which defense attorneys said he had for squirrel shooting, was real.
A backseat passenger in the vehicle, Zachary Perkins, testified on cross examination that Wierzbicki said she was going to confront Casado and she said he had been involved with other women.
Wierzbicki, Currier and Perkins arrived in Wierzbicki's car at Casado's home, having gathered briefly at the Byrd House near the end of Wierzbicki's shift.
Casado came out of the house with the gun when they arrived, Currier and Perkins testified.
Buffalo Police Detective Joseph Fischer, then a patrol officer who responded to the scene the night of the shooting, testified Casado was in the driveway when officers arrived. A rifle was found leaning against a window of the house, Fischer said.