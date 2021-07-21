 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
9-year-old in critical condition after being struck by SUV in Niagara Falls
0 comments
top story

9-year-old in critical condition after being struck by SUV in Niagara Falls

Support this work for $1 a month

A 9-year-old boy was in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on 16th Street on Tuesday night, according to Niagara Falls officials.

The boy was playing on the sidewalk on 16th, between Pine and Walnut avenues, at about 7:20 p.m. when he ran after a ball into the path of an SUV, city public information officer Kristen Cavalleri said in a news release.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

The boy, who suffered head and internal injuries, was taken by an adult at the scene to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. He was later transferred to Oishei Children's Hospital.

The driver of the vehicle, identified only as a 57-year-old, was not injured and is cooperating with police in the investigation.

As of Wednesday morning, no charges were pending, according to the news release.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Team USA’s Carissa Moore shows off Japanese language skills

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News