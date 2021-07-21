9-year-old in critical condition after being struck by SUV in Niagara Falls

A 9-year-old boy was in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on 16th Street on Tuesday night, according to Niagara Falls officials.

The boy was playing on the sidewalk on 16th, between Pine and Walnut avenues, at about 7:20 p.m. when he ran after a ball into the path of an SUV, city public information officer Kristen Cavalleri said in a news release.

The boy, who suffered head and internal injuries, was taken by an adult at the scene to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. He was later transferred to Oishei Children's Hospital.

The driver of the vehicle, identified only as a 57-year-old, was not injured and is cooperating with police in the investigation.

As of Wednesday morning, no charges were pending, according to the news release.

