9-hour standoff ends as armed man is taken into custody on Tuscarora Nation reservation

A 41-year-old man armed with a high-powered rifle barricaded himself overnight in his home on the Tuscarora Nation reservation before police emergency units used gas and armored vehicles to breach the house Wednesday morning, ending a nine-hours-long standoff.
No one was injured during the incident and the man is now facing charges.
During the standoff, police heard the man fire multiple shots, said Lewiston Police Chief Frank Previte. "Probably 12 to 15 shots at three-round increments at different times," he said.
The incident began about 10:45 p.m. when someone called 911 about "possible shots fired and a domestic incident" at the house.
When Lewiston officers arrived at the scene, they learned that a man inside the house was armed – it would turn out to be a bolt action 7 mm rifle. "He was refusing to come out and was barricaded inside," Previte said.
They learned that the man's wife and a 15-year-old child had safely escaped from the house and were staying with a relative.
Police surrounded the house and brought in extra help from the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, Niagara Falls police and state police.
With the standoff continuing through the bitter cold night and into the morning, officers went door to door to neighboring homes to tell people to shelter in place. They also shut down traffic around Walmore and Mount Hope roads.
Around 4 a.m., Previte alerted Niagara Wheatfield school officials about the situation. They decided to close Tuscarora Elementary School across the street from the house for the day. Bus routes were canceled for students who live in the immediate vicinity.
At times, the man fired shots but it wasn't clear if he was aiming at anyone.
"We did attempt to communicate with him and went back and forth, but that finally broke down," Previte said.
About 6:30 a.m., emergency response teams from the Sheriff's Office and Falls police dispensed gas into the home and then used their armored BearCat vehicles to break open doors into the house.
"He did not come out on his own," Previte said. "But he didn't put up any resistance."
The standoff was over at 7:44 a.m.
The man was taken to the Lewiston police station pending an arraignment.
Previte said his office was consulting with the Niagara County District Attorney's Office regarding what charges the man would face and bail.
Police seized the man's rifle, which was the only weapon they found inside the house. In addition to facing criminal charges, police said that he would also receive mental health assistance.