9-hour standoff ends as armed man is taken into custody on Tuscarora Nation reservation

Around 4 a.m., Previte alerted Niagara Wheatfield school officials about the situation. They decided to close Tuscarora Elementary School across the street from the house for the day. Bus routes were canceled for students who live in the immediate vicinity.

At times, the man fired shots but it wasn't clear if he was aiming at anyone.

"We did attempt to communicate with him and went back and forth, but that finally broke down," Previte said.

About 6:30 a.m., emergency response teams from the Sheriff's Office and Falls police dispensed gas into the home and then used their armored BearCat vehicles to break open doors into the house.

"He did not come out on his own," Previte said. "But he didn't put up any resistance."

The standoff was over at 7:44 a.m.

The man was taken to the Lewiston police station pending an arraignment.

Previte said his office was consulting with the Niagara County District Attorney's Office regarding what charges the man would face and bail.