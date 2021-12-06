88-year-old taken for evaluation after North French 'incident'

Amherst police said a morning "incident" on North French Road has been resolved.
An 88-year-old man was taken to Erie County Medical Center to be evaluated following a situation in the area of the 2400 block of North French Road, which is just east of Hopkins Road.
Police had been asking the public to avoid the area and closed part of North French to vehicular traffic, describing the situation as one that posed "no hazard to the public," the department said in a news release issued at about 5:30 a.m.
"This was an isolated incident," police said in a subsequent news release.
North French, which was closed between Hopkins and Dodge Road, has reopened.
Police said no further details would be provided.
Aaron Besecker
News Staff Reporter
I'm a member of The Buffalo News' breaking news/criminal justice team. I've been reporter at the News since 2007.
