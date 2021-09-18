 Skip to main content
82-year-old motorist charged with driving while impaired by drugs
An 82-year-old motorist was arrested for driving while ability impaired by drugs following an accident Thursday, state police in Jamestown reported.

Troopers said Dale Reynolds of Meadville, Pa., showed numerous signs of drug impairment after the accident on Route 60 in Gerry and failed several field tests.

He was taken to UPMC Hospital in Jamestown for a blood sample, then was issued tickets to appear in Gerry Town Court later this month.

Troopers said the accident occurred when Reynolds flashed his high beam headlights at a bicyclist in the opposite lane of Route 60, causing the cyclist to fall. The cyclist, who was not identified, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital as a precaution, according to the report.

