8 people rescued from Dunkirk garage after collapse

One person had to be extricated and seven others escaped from a garage in Dunkirk that collapsed Friday afternoon.

Eight people were trapped initially in the two-car garage on St. Hedwigs Avenue shortly before 5 p.m., including one victim pinned under beam, according to Dunkirk Fire Department Capt. Gary S. Katta.

One victim escaped before firefighters arrived, and six were removed quickly by firefighters through a window, Katta said in an email.

The person who was pinned under the beam required a lengthy extrication, Katta said.

Six victims were taken to Brooks Hospital with minor injuries and one was taken to an unspecified trauma center by Alstar ambulance, he said. The condition of victims was unknown.

The cause of the collapse was undetermined Friday.

