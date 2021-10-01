75-year-old Wilson man to serve 6 months in jail for molesting two girls

An elderly Wilson man will serve a short jail sentence for sexually molesting two girls several years ago.

"He feels terrible about what he did. He can't understand why he did it," defense attorney Anthony J. Lana said on behalf of Gary Rutty, 75, who was sentenced Friday to six months in Niagara County Jail to begin a 10-year probation assignment.

Rutty, who did not speak, had pleaded guilty in State Supreme Court to attempted second-degree course of sexual conduct against a child for incidents with a girl who was 11 years old when the crimes began in December 2012. They continued for two years.

He also admitted to third-degree sexual abuse for an incident with a 15-year-old girl in August 2018.

Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. gave Rutty the option of withdrawing his pleas after the judge decided some incarceration was appropriate, but Lana said Rutty decided not to do that.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.