75-year-old Buffalo man arraigned in stabbing death of 55-year-old girlfriend

A 75-year-old Buffalo man was virtually arraigned Wednesday before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case on an indictment charging him second-degree murder in the stabbing death of his live-in girlfriend, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors accused Donald P. McCoy of intentionally causing the death of Adele Oliver-Reese by stabbing her to death inside their Amherst Street apartment in Buffalo on Dec. 3.

The victim died at the scene.

McCoy is scheduled to return to court on March 8 for a pre-trial conference. He remained held without bail.

If convicted of the charge, McCoy faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison.

District Attorney John J. A Flynn commended the Buffalo Police Department for its work in the investigation.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Ashley M. Morgan of the District Attorney's Homicide Bureau.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.