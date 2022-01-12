74-year-old Buffalo woman who went missing died of hypothermia

Ana Rodriguez, the Lilac Street resident suffering from dementia who went missing Monday and whose body was found Tuesday afternoon, died of hypothermia, according to Buffalo police.
An autopsy conducted by the Erie County Medical Examiner's Office determined the 74-year-old's cause of death, police said.
Police found Rodriguez's body in a yard down the street from her home at about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday. She had last been seen at about 1 p.m. Monday on Lilac, police previously said.
Aaron Besecker
News Staff Reporter
I'm a member of The Buffalo News' breaking news/criminal justice team. I've been reporter at the News since 2007.
