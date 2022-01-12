74-year-old Buffalo woman who went missing died of hypothermia

Ana Rodriguez, the Lilac Street resident suffering from dementia who went missing Monday and whose body was found Tuesday afternoon, died of hypothermia, according to Buffalo police.

An autopsy conducted by the Erie County Medical Examiner's Office determined the 74-year-old's cause of death, police said.

Police found Rodriguez's body in a yard down the street from her home at about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday. She had last been seen at about 1 p.m. Monday on Lilac, police previously said.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.