$7,500 reward offered in 21-year-old slaying
Crime Stoppers WNY said  that it is offering a reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to an arrest or indictment in a 21-year-old homicide in Buffalo’s Martin Luther King Park neighborhood.

Information is sought on the killing of Manse Hall, who was 22 at the time. He died April 15, 2000, from a shotgun wound to the head outside White’s Lounge, 175 Box Ave., at Kehr Street.

The Buffalo News reported in 2000 that police said Hall had a history of drug possession and may have been the victim of a turf war over drug sales at that corner.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 867-6161 or submit a tip by downloading the free Crime Stoppers Mobile App, Buffalo Tips. 

The Census Results: What is Apportionment?

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

POLICE PROBE SHOTGUN SLAYING

  • Updated

Buffalo police had no suspects Sunday in the slaying of a 22-year-old Walden Avenue man who was shot to death shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday in front of White’s Lounge, 175 Box Ave. at Kehr Street. The victim, Manse Hall, died of a shotgun wound to the head, the Erie County medical examiner said after an autopsy Sunday. Police

NO BOMBING-SLAYING LINK FOUND

  • Updated

Authorities say they have no proof that a firebombing at Box Avenue bar early Monday was connected to the shotgun slaying of a Buffalo man outside the tavern last weekend. Someone threw two Molotov cocktails at the 2 1/2 -story, wood-frame structure at about 1:29 a.m., and one of the devices ignited, causing $25,000 damage to the building, according

OFFICIALS UNSURE FIREBOMB, STREET SLAYING ARE LINKED

  • Updated

Authorities say they have no proof that a firebombing at Box Avenue bar early today was connected to the shotgun slaying of a Buffalo man late Saturday outside the tavern. Someone threw two Molotov cocktails at the 2 1/2 -story, wood-frame structure at about 1:29 a.m. and one of the devices ignited, causing $25,000 damage to the building, according

