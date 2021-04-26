$7,500 reward offered in 21-year-old slaying

Crime Stoppers WNY said that it is offering a reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to an arrest or indictment in a 21-year-old homicide in Buffalo’s Martin Luther King Park neighborhood.
Information is sought on the killing of Manse Hall, who was 22 at the time. He died April 15, 2000, from a shotgun wound to the head outside White’s Lounge, 175 Box Ave., at Kehr Street.
The Buffalo News reported in 2000 that police said Hall had a history of drug possession and may have been the victim of a turf war over drug sales at that corner.
Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 867-6161 or submit a tip by downloading the free Crime Stoppers Mobile App, Buffalo Tips.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
