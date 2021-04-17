$7,500 reward offered for information leading to Buffalo woman's killer

A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered by Crime Stoppers of WNY for information leading to the arrest or indictment of those responsible for the homicide of 22-year-old Tiara Lott of Buffalo, whose body was found on Feb. 13 on railroad tracks near Wex Avenue in Buffalo's Lovejoy neighborhood.
Lott was reported missing from 116 Gold St. on Jan. 31.
Those with information are being urged to contact Crime Stoppers of WNY at 867-6161, or to submit a tip by downloading the free Crime Stoppers mobile app, Buffalo Tips, from the Apple or Android store.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Harold McNeil
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today