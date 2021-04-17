 Skip to main content
$7,500 reward offered for information leading to Buffalo woman's killer
$7,500 reward offered for information leading to Buffalo woman's killer

A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered by Crime Stoppers of WNY for information leading to the arrest or indictment of those responsible for the homicide of 22-year-old Tiara Lott of Buffalo, whose body was found on Feb. 13 on railroad tracks near Wex Avenue in Buffalo's Lovejoy neighborhood.

Lott was reported missing from 116 Gold St. on Jan. 31.

Those with information are being urged to contact Crime Stoppers of WNY at 867-6161, or to submit a tip by downloading the free Crime Stoppers mobile app, Buffalo Tips, from the Apple or Android store.

