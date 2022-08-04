 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
$7,500 reward offered for information in killing of Buffalo father

  Updated
Tim Newkirk, pastor of GYC Ministries, left, and a family member of Jalia Marrero say they are seeking answers about the 18-year-old's death. Her father, Luis Marrero, was killed in an apartment 39 days before her body was found.

 Aaron Besecker/Buffalo News
Three months after Luis Marrero was killed in an apartment on Donovan Drive in the Ferry-Grider Homes, Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a $7,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever was responsible for the homicide.

Marrero was 39 when he was killed.

Thirty-three days after his death, the body of his daughter, Jalia Marrero, was found in a wooded area behind a commercial plaza on Delaware Avenue, south of Kenmore Avenue. Family members previously told The Buffalo News that they were told by a police detective that Jalia's body was buried in a shallow grave. She had been dead for some time before she was found.

No arrests have been made in either death.

The family has been trying to find answers about what happened and who is responsible.

Crime Stoppers WNY asked anyone with information about the father's death to call 716-867-6161 or download the Crime Stoppers app, "Buffalo Tips," to send information confidentially.

