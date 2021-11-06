$7,500 reward for information in Riverside killing

Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a $7,500 reward for information leading to the arrest or indictment of whoever fatally shot Donovan Miller on the afternoon of Oct. 5 on Lair Avenue in the Riverside neighborhood of Buffalo.

Miller was shot at about 1:10 p.m. Oct. 5 on Laird, between Tonawanda Street and Condon Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Miller is one of 60 homicide victims so far this year in the City of Buffalo.

Crime Stoppers asked anyone with information to call 716-867-6161 or to download the "Buffalo Tips" app to submit a tip.

