$7,500 reward for information about Allentown killing

Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a $7,500 reward for information leading to the arrest or conviction of whoever opened fire on Derrick Bishop and a second man in Allentown early on the morning of Nov. 13, killing Bishop.

Bishop, 43, and the second man were inside a parked car on Wadsworth Street, near Allen Street, when someone opened fire on the vehicle just before 3:20 a.m.

Bishop died at the scene. The second man, who is 34, was taken to Erie County Medical Center.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers WNY at 716-867-6161.

Bishop is one of 63 homicide victims so far this year in Buffalo.

