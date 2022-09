A 66-year-old man was fatally shot Sunday night on Elsie Place, Buffalo police said.

The shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m. on Elsie, just north of East Ferry Street, near Jefferson Avenue.

The victim, a city resident whose name was not released, was shot multiple times and died at the scene, police said.

It was one of two homicides reported in the city over the weekend.

Police ask anyone who may have information to call or text the department's confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.