655 pounds of marijuana seized at Peace Bridge

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Peace Bridge Cargo Facility seized 655 pounds of marijuana in a commercial shipment with an estimated street value of over $1.3 million.

The shipment, which was manifested as empty plastic bottles, was selected for additional examination by Customs officers at the Peace Bridge Thursday, the agency said in a statement Friday.

The truck and trailer were sent for a nonintrusive examination that revealed anomalies in the trailer. After the truck was escorted to the dock, a canine search produced an alert on the cardboard boxes inside.

Officers opened up the boxes and found vacuum-sealed bags contained within the boxes. The contents of the vacuum-sealed bags field-tested positive for the properties of marijuana.

