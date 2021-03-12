 Skip to main content
655 pounds of marijuana seized at Peace Bridge
U.S. Customs officers at the Peace Bridge Thursday seized 655 pounds of marijuana worth about $1.3 million
Courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Peace Bridge Cargo Facility seized 655 pounds of marijuana in a commercial shipment with an estimated street value of over $1.3 million.

The shipment, which was manifested as empty plastic bottles, was selected for additional examination by Customs officers at the Peace Bridge Thursday, the agency said in a statement Friday.

The truck and trailer were sent for a nonintrusive examination that revealed anomalies in the trailer. After the truck was escorted to the dock, a canine search produced an alert on the cardboard boxes inside.

Officers opened up the boxes and found vacuum-sealed bags contained within the boxes. The contents of the vacuum-sealed bags field-tested positive for the properties of marijuana.

