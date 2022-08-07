 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

64-year-old woman jailed on multiple charges after attack

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A 64-year-old Gerry woman is being held in Chautauqua County Jail following an incident Thursday in which she allegedly struck a woman with her car, then attacked her, State Police in Jamestown reported.

Troopers charged that Mary L. Butler, who had four minors in her vehicle, swerved while driving on Route 380 in Jamestown and struck a woman on the side of the road. Police said she then got out of the vehicle and struck the woman several times with the flat side of a machete.

Butler then drove away, according to the report, and the victim was treated at UPMC Chautauqua hospital in Jamestown for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers later found Butler at her home, arrested her and charged her with second-degree assault, second-degree menacing, second-degree reckless endangerment and four courts of endangering the welfare of a child. She is jailed in lieu of $35,000 bail.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: The lighter side of The News: After their big scores, no trash talk from Hochul but Customs throws some shade

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News