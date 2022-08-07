64-year-old woman jailed on multiple charges after attack

A 64-year-old Gerry woman is being held in Chautauqua County Jail following an incident Thursday in which she allegedly struck a woman with her car, then attacked her, State Police in Jamestown reported.

Troopers charged that Mary L. Butler, who had four minors in her vehicle, swerved while driving on Route 380 in Jamestown and struck a woman on the side of the road. Police said she then got out of the vehicle and struck the woman several times with the flat side of a machete.

Butler then drove away, according to the report, and the victim was treated at UPMC Chautauqua hospital in Jamestown for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers later found Butler at her home, arrested her and charged her with second-degree assault, second-degree menacing, second-degree reckless endangerment and four courts of endangering the welfare of a child. She is jailed in lieu of $35,000 bail.