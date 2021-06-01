6-year-old hospitalized after being hit by pickup

A 6-year-old girl was in serious but stable condition Monday after she was hit by a pickup outside a home on Otis Street in Batavia, police said.
Police were called to the home at 3:51 p.m. The girl was conscious and able to speak with the officers at the scene, Batavia police said in a news release.
She was flown by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
The incident occurred on private property. The pickup driver disconnected a trailer from his vehicle and then "moved the vehicle, striking the child who was in the yard on the passenger side of the vehicle," police said.
Police do not suspect the driver was intoxicated or impaired and said no charges are pending.
Aaron Besecker
News Staff Reporter
I'm a member of The Buffalo News' breaking news/criminal justice team. I've been reporter at the News since 2007.
