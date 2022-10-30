6 months after Buffalo mass shooting, videos used by accused gunman remain on YouTube

In the months leading up to the May 14 massacre at a Buffalo supermarket, accused gunman Payton Gendron turned to YouTube to plot parts of his attack.

On fringe social media sites, Buffalo mass shooting becomes rallying call for white supremacists Counterterrorism researchers have repeatedly warned that a network of anonymous message boards and encrypted messaging channels are incubating the next generation of white supremacist terror.

One video he watched explained how to remove a lock that prevents semi-automatic rifles from accepting high-capacity magazines.

Another video taught civilians how to “win” gun battles through military-style preparation and training.

“I’ve just been sitting around watching YouTube and (stuff) for the last few days,” the gunman wrote in his online diary. “I think this is the closest I’ll ever be to being ready.”

Like other social media platforms, YouTube has struggled to moderate content related to guns and firearms. Amid a growing epidemic of gun violence in the United States, and under intense political pressure from federal lawmakers, the site has scrambled to crack down on videos that sell firearms or instruct users how to build or modify guns.

Buffalo's May 14 victims face uphill battle in lawsuits against online platforms Victims’ attorneys signaled interest in six platforms they say played a role in the May 14 Tops massacre.

But five years after YouTube began ramping up its restrictions on firearms content, many of the videos that informed the accused May 14 shooter – and others like them – remain on the site.

A Buffalo News investigation found two dozen YouTube videos that demonstrate how to make semi-automatic rifles fully automatic, link to blueprints for 3D-printed guns or sell illegal gun accessories and parts – including 11 videos at the heart of a federal weapons trafficking case against the YouTube gun influencer Matthew Hoover.

The News also cataloged dozens of videos that do not violate YouTube’s current policies, but that do provide instructions for shooting other people.

YouTube is the single most popular social network among Americans, and a recent study by researchers at Brown University found that roughly 7.3 million American adults use it each day to watch gun content.

In a statement, YouTube said it removed thousands of videos after the attack in Buffalo and conducted a formal review of all the videos in the shooter's diatribe and online journal. The platform also "removed numerous videos surfaced by the Buffalo News for violating our firearms policy," spokesperson Jack Malon said, and remains "committed to removing any content that violates" site rules.

Some gun control advocates argue, however, that the Buffalo massacre proved that the platform’s current moderation system doesn’t work.

“This is a rare case where we can directly see how a gunman was influenced,” said Justin Wagner, the senior director of investigations at Everytown for Gun Safety, which conducted its own research on YouTube gun content. “The fact that (the gunman) was able to utilize a mainstream platform to learn how to commit an act of mass violence is something we shouldn’t just skip over.”

YouTube has increasingly moved to restrict gun content on its platform. In April 2017, it demonetized a number of individual videos and channels about guns, enraging the platform’s firearms community – sometimes called “GunTube” – and prompting many to leave for alternative platforms. In October 2017, it banned videos that showed how to install bump stocks and other accessories that cause guns to fire more quickly. It adopted its current rules toward gun content – banning the sale or manufacture of firearms and many firearms accessories – in March 2018.

But YouTube also faces persistent criticism for failing to enforce its own policies. Reports by the nonprofit online newsroom The Trace in 2019, and NBC News in 2021, found that ghost gun blueprints remained on the site, allowing viewers to 3D print homemade weapons.

In a February 2022 letter to YouTube, a group of five Democratic senators, led by Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, criticized the company for failing to take down gun videos that violate its policies, noting that one congressional researcher found “dozens” of such videos in “less than 10 minutes.”

In a response to the senators shared with The News by Congressional staff, YouTube’s director of government affairs and public policy, Alexandra N. Veitch, said that only 12 to 14 of every 10,000 YouTube views come from videos that violate the site’s restrictions.

“We constantly work to improve our detection of content that violates our policies, as well as review policies to keep pace with content that could cause real world harm,” she said.

The response arrived two months before the Buffalo attack.

AG's report on Buffalo mass shooting sheds new light on how gunman's video, ideology spread New York State Attorney General Letitia James is recommending sweeping changes to U.S. internet law in the wake of the deadly May 14 attack at a Buffalo supermarket, saying in a report published Tuesday that several online platforms had “enabled horrific mass shootings and hate-based violence.”

Videos used by shooter remain online

Documents published online by the accused gunman show that YouTube was one of the primary websites he used to research weapons, shooting tactics and tactical equipment. In the weeks after the attack, YouTube's Trust and Safety teams reviewed the more than 130 videos named in the gunman's online diary and removed three for linking out to other websites that violate the platform's guidelines, Malon said.

That left nearly 100 other gun and tactical gear videos from the gunman's diary on the site, including several videos that helped him illegally modify his rifle.

Under New York's 2013 SAFE Act, AR-15 style rifles like the one the gunman used must include a mechanism that locks a 10-round magazine in the rifle’s receiver to prevent a shooter from reloading quickly. On Jan. 11, however, the Buffalo gunman posted a link to a YouTube video that described how to remove such a lock using a basic hand drill: “Says you have to drill it out to get it,” he wrote in his diary.

One week later, he posted a series of photos of a Bushmaster XM-15 rifle that showed he had drilled out the lock and removed the 10-round magazine, allowing him to use several detachable 30-round magazines to carry out his attack.

He fired 50 rounds, police said.

On other occasions, the gunman turned to tactical YouTubers for shooting and training instruction. Such creators, often veterans themselves, promote military combat techniques and equipment to civilians.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

On Jan. 28, for instance, the gunman bookmarked a video titled “My warmup, Low Round Count Drills to Stay Efficient,” which runs through a series of shooting drills in different combat positions. “I may have to practice crouching and even on my back for the attack,” he posted.

Two months later, he watched a 5 1/2 minute YouTube video on shooting through bulletproof glass after visiting the Jefferson Avenue Tops and seeing an armed security guard at the entrance. The guard would cut off his attack, the gunman wrote, if he couldn’t first disable him.

In the video, an instructor from the YouTube channel Tactical Rifleman tells would-be shooters to “create a weak spot, create a hole, and then continue to shoot through the hole.” He demonstrates by firing multiple rounds into a human dummy seated in a car.

The shooter echoed the video’s directions in his diary.

“Aiming at the same spot through the glass is critical,” he wrote. “I have to shoot quite quickly before the security guard moves away … (I’ll) watch some more tactical riflemens (sic) videos and try to train I guess.”

None of the three videos violate YouTube’s policies, which make allowances for "educational" content, said Malon. An Oct. 18 report by the New York Attorney General's Office also concluded that the videos did not "appear to facially violate" YouTube's rules.

But other videos that do clearly break YouTube's gun rules are easily accessible on the platform. The News uncovered 24 such videos in a two-day period using a series of simple keyword searches. YouTube moderators removed the videos after The News alerted them.

The News discovered, for instance, three videos that explained or demonstrated how to make a semi-automatic rifle fire more quickly by interfering with the weapon's trigger. A reporter also found 19 videos that directed viewers to online stores where they could buy items including silencers, 3D-printed gun blueprints and bump stocks.

Federal prosecutors had previously cited 11 of those videos in the January indictment of Wisconsin “guntuber” Matthew Hoover, who prosecutors said conspired with another man to distribute illegal gun accessories through his YouTube channel. All 11 videos contained an advertisement for the now-defunct webstore AutoKeyCard.com, which sold drop-in auto sears – small, illegal devices that convert a semi-automatic rifle to automatic fire. In some ads, Hoover coached viewers on placing orders without leaving a paper trail.

“It’s one thing to have a good policy on paper,” said Adam Skaggs, the chief counsel and policy director at the Giffords Law Center, which advocates for gun control. “Unfortunately, this is not the first time we’ve seen platforms with good policies on paper fall short in enforcing them.”

Reached by email, Hoover said he had “things going on in (his) life” that prevented him from commenting, and linked to a newspaper article about the indictment.

Moderating gun content has proved a challenge for YouTube almost as long as the site has existed, said Mark Bergen, the author of a recent history of the platform. The site relies heavily on machine learning systems to identify rule violations, he said, which can both miss unacceptable content and remove legitimate videos by accident. Second Amendment groups and GunTubers have periodically accused YouTube of censorship.

But even some staunch gun rights supporters favor restrictions on videos that show viewers how to break the law. The National Shooting Sports Foundation, the trade association for the firearms industry, has long criticized YouTube’s moderation of gun content, arguing that a private company should not “denigrate” the constitutional right to bear arms.

Videos that show illegal gun modifications fall in a “different category,” said Mark Oliva, the foundation’s managing director of public affairs.

“Now you’re talking about someone who’s trying to teach somebody how to commit a crime,” he said.

New York's assault weapon registry is flawed, but experts say state's gun laws reduce violence The Safe Act, nearing its 10th anniversary, illustrates how difficult it is to implement new gun control measures, even in a state that already has plenty of them.

Calls for reform

Malon said YouTube has "invested heavily" in efforts to reduce the reach of harmful content on the platform, including new hate speech policies, industry collaborations and changes to its recommendation algorithms. The site uses both community reports and automated machine-learning to identify and remove questionable content, with human moderators also reviewing some material.

Advocates argue, however, that the availability of gun videos like the ones The News found suggest YouTube does not invest enough in moderation. Days after the mass shooting in Buffalo, the gun control group Everytown for Gun Safety sent a letter to YouTube calling on the platform to more aggressively enforce its firearms policies in light of the gunman's activity on the platform. In its own August investigation into firearms content, Everytown uncovered more than 200 videos that violated YouTube’s rules.

The organization also urged YouTube to place age restrictions on gun content and prohibit tactical videos that instruct viewers on techniques or strategies for killing other people. Extremist communities of all types collect and share instructional, tactical materials to assist would-be attackers, said Moustafa Ayad, the executive director for Africa, the Middle East and Asia at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue and a researcher of online extremism.

The accused Buffalo gunman, in particular, kept a diary in order to compile research and resources for other extremists, said Marc-André Argentino, a research fellow at the The International Centre for the Study of Radicalisation at King's College London. The sheer amount of instructional material in his writing – including links to outside websites and YouTube videos – could increase the risk of copycat attacks, added Argentino.

“These videos clearly have influence on people who want to do harm,” said Wagner. “And if we monitor these platforms better, those instructional videos will be harder to get.”

Gun advocates’ calls for reform come at a moment of intense scrutiny for YouTube. Both federal lawmakers and the New York Attorney General’s Office have signaled growing interest in revisiting a foundational internet law known as Section 230, which shields sites from lawsuits over user-generated content. Congress is expected to hold hearings on the issue soon, Attorney General Letitia James said.

In early October, the U.S. Supreme Court also took up a case that seeks to hold YouTube liable for the death of an American woman in an ISIS terror attack. YouTube videos helped the organization recruit new members, that suit alleges.

Any judicial or legal revision to Section 230 could change social platforms’ fundamental operations and expose them to new lawsuits, internet law experts said.

“I think it’s very much in platforms’ interests to find ways to more effectively implement and enforce their rules and policies,” said Skaggs, of the Giffords Law Center. “Because if they continue to fail to do in reality what they say they do on paper, I think it’s likely lawmakers will impose that burden.”