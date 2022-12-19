6 accused Crips gang members indicted on narcotics conspiracy charges in Niagara Falls

Six people accused of being members of the Crips gang have been indicted as part of a reported conspiracy in Niagara Falls to sell fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and crack cocaine, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Monday.

Cameron Lee, 28; Michael Pryor, 25; Shawn Pryor, 31; Melanie Pryor, 47; Thomas Pryor, 30; and Ahmadja Green, 28, have been named in an 18-count federal indictment, prosecutors said.

The FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Niagara Falls police and the Niagara County Sheriff's Office began investigating the gang's operations around the Falls and Rochester in January. Investigators made 16 "controlled purchases" of narcotics between March and October, prosecutors said.

Authorities seized more than 70 grams of fentanyl and heroin, as well as roughly $19,000 in cash, during an Oct. 13 raid at Lee's home on Orleans Avenue, federal prosecutors said.

The charges against Michael Pryor include selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of two schools – Bloneva Bond Primary and Abate Elementary – and selling cocaine and fentanyl within 1,000 feet of public housing. Those purchases were made in September and October, according to the indictment. The reported sales near public housing occurred near Spallino Towers on 10th Street.

Lee was also indicted on charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, according to the indictment.

Lee faces a total of 12 counts under the indictment, the most against any of the six people named. He has prior felony convictions in Niagara County from 2014 and 2017, according to court documents.

Prosecutors also accused Michael Pryor and Shawn Pryor of pistol whipping and beating a person believed to be involved in narcotics trafficking.

Lee and Green, along with Michael, Shawn and Thomas Prior, are scheduled to be arraigned in federal court on Thursday.

Michael Pryor was being held in the Niagara County Jail, according to court records.

Melanie Pryor was arraigned Thursday after being arrested on a warrant. She released with conditions, according to court records.