58-year-old woman killed in Amherst, suspect in custody

A 58-year-old woman was found dead in an Amherst home Monday morning and a suspect was in custody, police said.

At 11:33 a.m., police responded to a disturbance call on Thistle Lea in the Sheridan-North Forest area, police said in a news release.

Officers found a woman who lived at the home, identified as Jagruti Samant, deceased.

A man was taken into custody at the scene who police said would be charged with second-degree murder.

"There was no danger to the public related to this incident," Amherst police said in a news release.

No other details about the incident were released.