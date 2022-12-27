58-year-old woman killed in Amherst, son charged with murder

A 58-year-old woman was found dead in an Amherst home Monday morning and her son has been charged with second-degree murder, police said.

At 11:33 a.m., police responded to a disturbance call on Thistle Lea in the Sheridan-North Forest area, police said in a news release.

Officers found a woman who lived at the home, identified as Jagruti Samant, deceased.

Om Samant, 34, was taken into custody at the scene, police said.

He was arraigned and ordered held without bail at the Erie County Holding Center, Amherst Police Capt. Christopher Meyer said in an email.

No other details about the incident were released.