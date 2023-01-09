$500,000 offered to settle suit over 2019 death of UB student in alleged frat hazing

The family of a University at Buffalo student who died in 2019 after an alleged fraternity hazing has been offered $500,000 to settle a wrongful death lawsuit against the national fraternity and its local chapter, a University Heights property owner and several fraternity members.

Multiple defendants collectively have offered to pay $500,000 to Juana Correa, the mother of Sebastian Serafin-Bazan and administrator of his estate, according to court papers filed in Westchester County State Supreme Court.

Serafin-Bazan died in Buffalo General Medical Center on April 17, 2019, five days after he was found unresponsive on the lawn outside a house on Custer Street, in the city's University Heights neighborhood, where members of Sigma Pi fraternity lived. He was an 18-year-old freshman.

The lawsuit, filed in July 2020, alleges that hazing caused Serafin-Bazan’s death. The original complaint named as defendants the Custer Street property owner UB Heights Housing LLC, four unidentified fraternity members, Sigma Pi Fraternity, the Epsilon-Omicron chapter of Sigma Pi, the state of New York and the University at Buffalo.

The case was amended in 2021, with claims against the state and the university moved into the Court of Claims. The names of eight fraternity members were added as defendants to the Supreme Court lawsuit. Six additional fraternity members were named in another amended complaint in August, bringing the total to 14.

In the Court of Claims, the family of Serafin-Bazan is seeking $20 million from the state and UB, according to court papers.

It’s not clear how close the state Supreme Court case is to a potential settlement. Richard M. Aberle, Correa’s attorney, said in an email that the parties "are working to try to resolve this case" but he declined to comment further.

"Any resolution will also likely include a confidentiality agreement," he added.

Lawrence Wasserman, who represents UB Heights Housing, declined to comment. Other lawyers involved in the case could not be reached to comment or declined to comment.

Aberle on Dec. 13 asked Judge Joan B. Lefkowicz, who presides over the Central Pre-Trial Alternative Dispute Resolution Program in Westchester County State Supreme Court, to schedule an in-person settlement conference, court records show.

The plaintiffs demanded $800,000 from defendants in the state Supreme Court lawsuit, according to court papers.

Police sources at the time of Serafin-Bazan’s death told The Buffalo News that fraternity brothers ordered the freshman to perform exercises inside the house late on the evening of April 11, 2019, and into the early morning of April 12. Serafin-Bazan, believed to be participating in the pledging process, began to experience physical distress and suffered cardiac arrest.

Court papers filed by Aberle in March said that Serafin-Bazan had blunt force injuries to his head, chest, back, arms and legs, as well as ulcers to the rectum caused by trauma.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office investigated the case, but District Attorney John J. Flynn said in 2020 there were no criminal charges to prosecute.

After Serafin-Bazan was found on the lawn of the Custer Street house, UB suspended the official activities of all fraternities and sororities for four months. University officials said Sigma Pi no longer is recognized at UB, and the university disciplined students who were involved in the alleged hazing, which is a violation of the student conduct code.

University officials, citing the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, declined to say whether any of the students were expelled. A university spokesman said that 10 of the 14 students named in the lawsuit completed requirements for a UB degree.

The national fraternal organization also revoked the charter of the local Sigma Pi chapter.