5-time drunken driver draws maximum sentence for injuring Niagara Falls woman

Crystal Babcock of Niagara Falls is confined to a nursing home at age 46, and Darrow K. Hill, the five-time drunken driver who caused her injuries, was sentenced Wednesday to 2 1/3 to 7 years in prison – the most Niagara County Judge Caroline A. Wojtaszek could have imposed.

Hill, 63, of Niagara Falls, asked for mercy, but Wojtaszek said Hill already received mercy from the other four judges who sentenced him.

Only two weeks before Hill struck Babcock, he received probation for his fourth DWI conviction.

Hill pleaded guilty to first-degree vehicular assault for running Babcock down March 8 as she crossed Portage Road in front of a Tops Market. Wojtaszek said Babcock has a traumatic brain injury and is confined to a wheelchair.

"She can't grip a cup. She can barely speak. Her comprehension is like a child," said Jayson Highway, the victim's brother.

"I'm sorry. I mean it from the bottom of my heart," said Hill, whose lawyer, Anthony Bruce, called him an alcoholic.

