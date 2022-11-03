5 takeaways from The News' investigation into gun videos on YouTube

A Buffalo News investigation into YouTube – the most-used social network in the United States – found that the platform has allowed videos linked to accused Buffalo mass shooter's diary to continue to circulate.

6 months after Buffalo mass shooting, videos used by accused gunman remain on YouTube Five years after YouTube began ramping up its restrictions on firearms content, many of the videos that informed the accused May 14 shooter – and others like them – remain on the site.

Some of those videos demonstrate how to modify AR-15 style rifles and shoot at a human through bulletproof glass. Experts in online radicalization warn they could serve as training material for future attacks.

Here are five takeaways from The News' investigation:

1. The accused Buffalo gunman used YouTube to plan parts of his attack

In an online diary posted to the messaging site Discord, Payton Gendron, who is accused of killing 10 people at a Tops supermarket on May 14, linked out to more than 130 YouTube videos – the vast majority about guns, shooting tactics and body armor. One video was titled “Army Ranger explains how to win a gunfight.” Another instructed viewers on shooting through bulletproof glass. The gunman wrote that he was concerned Tops’ front windows might be bulletproof, making it more difficult for him to shoot into the store. The video gave him some ideas, he wrote, for fatally targeting the store’s security guard.

Even more concerning to gun control advocates are a series of videos the gunman watched before modifying his rifle, one of which explains how to drill out a New York-mandated lock that fixes a 10-round magazine in the rifle’s receiver. After removing the lock, the gunman was able to use several detachable 30-round magazines to carry out his attack, firing 50 rounds in just a few minutes.

2. YouTube hasn’t removed videos that showed the gunman how to target a Tops’ security guard and modify his rifle

YouTube has removed only three of the videos linked in the gunman’s diary, ruling that the remainder – including the ones referenced above – are allowed under its rules. Since 2017, YouTube has banned videos that sell firearms and many firearms accessories or show how to manufacture them. The platform also prohibits videos that show viewers “how to perform activities meant to kill or maim others.”

A YouTube spokesperson told The News that the platform makes exceptions for “educational” content. But there’s still a question of exactly what these “educational” videos are teaching viewers to do. The Buffalo gunman compiled an unusual amount of tactical and instructional information in his online diary, one extremism expert told The News, so that those resources could also be referenced by future attackers.

3. Videos that show viewers how to make their weapons deadlier also remain on YouTube, despite policies against them

In addition to auditing the YouTube links in the accused gunman’s diary, The Buffalo News conducted a series of basic keyword searches on YouTube over the course of two days in October. Our goal was to see what other types of gun and firearms content exist on the platform.

This non-exhaustive search found 24 videos that broke YouTube’s rules, including instructions for making a semi-automatic rifle fully automatic and for buying blueprints to 3D print guns. Twenty videos advertised stores where viewers could buy illegal items such as bump stocks and drop-in auto sears, which convert a rifle to automatic fire. YouTube removed the videos after The News asked about them.

4. Gun reform advocates want to know why dangerous YouTube videos keep falling through the cracks

Notably, none of these issues are new: Reports by the nonprofit online newsroom The Trace in 2019, and NBC News in 2021, also found a number of rule-breaking gun videos on YouTube. Gun control advocates, such as Everytown for Gun Safety, argue that persistent moderation problems around gun content show that YouTube has failed to invest enough money or employees in enforcing its rules. In light of the attack in Buffalo, the group also urged YouTube to place age restrictions on gun content and prohibit tactical videos that instruct viewers on techniques or strategies for killing other people.

To be clear, online content moderation is very difficult – especially on a site such as YouTube, where more than five hours of footage are uploaded each minute. A spokesperson said that YouTube has "invested heavily" in efforts to reduce the reach of harmful content on the platform, including new hate speech policies, industry collaborations and changes to its recommendation algorithms.

5. Change could be coming, whether YouTube plans it or not

The News’ findings come at a moment of intense scrutiny for YouTube. Federal lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have advocated for changes to a law called Section 230, which shields websites from lawsuits over things their users post. If Section 230 were revoked, or significantly revised, Americans could gain the ability to sue YouTube over its moderation choices.

Attorney General Letitia James told The News that Congress is expected to hold a hearing on the issue in coming months. That hearing will likely reference the attack in Buffalo, she indicated, because of the role that online platforms played in radicalizing and empowering the gunman.

