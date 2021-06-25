 Skip to main content
$5,000 reward offered for info on quadruple shooting at JFK Park
Rewards offered for convictions in gun violence cases

Under a new billboard on Genesee Street, Erie County Commissioner of Central Police Services James Jancewicz (at podium) introduces a reward program for information leading to convictions in gun violence cases, joined by (left to right) Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, Erie County Sheriff Tim Howard, Buffalo Deputy Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn, Frank J. Christiano, chairman of Crime Stoppers WNY and West Seneca Police Chief Daniel Denz.

 Maki Becker

After four people including an 8-year-old boy were shot at a Buffalo park, Crime Stoppers WNY announced Friday a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the shooter – or shooters.

Just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, shots rang out at JFK Park on Hickory Street, just east of downtown Buffalo, as a group of people were playing a game of craps and children were playing basketball.

An 8-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to his ear and a 14-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to his chest. Two men, ages 21 and 24, were also shot, with the 21-year-old man suffering the most serious injury, in the back. He remained hospitalized while the other three were treated at Oishei Children's Hospital and released.

Police are looking into the possibility that there was more than one shooter involved.

Anyone with information about the shooter or shooters can make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers by calling 867-6161 or submit a tip using the "Buffalo Tips" app which can be downloaded from the Apple Store or Android Store.

