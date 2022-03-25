42-year-old man in critical condition after Buffalo shooting

A 42-year-old man was struck multiple times by gunfire Thursday at High and Maple streets, according to a Buffalo Police Department spokesman.
The victim, whose identity was not released, was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.
Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said officers responded to the incident shortly before 9:30 p.m.
Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call or text the department's confidential tip call line at 716-847-2255.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Harold McNeil
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today