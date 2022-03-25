 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
42-year-old man in critical condition after Buffalo shooting
0 comments

42-year-old man in critical condition after Buffalo shooting

Support this work for $1 a month

A 42-year-old man was struck multiple times by gunfire Thursday at High and Maple streets, according to a Buffalo Police Department spokesman.

The victim, whose identity was not released, was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said officers responded to the incident shortly before 9:30 p.m.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call or text the department's confidential tip call line at 716-847-2255.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainian citizens join the fight against Russia

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News