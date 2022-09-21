 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
40-year-old woman in stable condition after being struck in the leg by gunfire

  • Updated
  • 0
A 40-year-old woman was struck in the leg by gunfire Tuesday while sitting inside a vehicle in the 200 block of South Division Street., according to a spokesman for the Buffalo Police Department.

The spokesman said officers responded to the scene just after 7:30 p.m. The victim was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where she is listed in stable condition.

People connected to the incident are being questioned by detectives investigating the case.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call or text the confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

