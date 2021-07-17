 Skip to main content
4-week trial expected in slaying of Niagara Falls shopkeeper
4-week trial expected in slaying of Niagara Falls shopkeeper

Alsaid

Ahmad Alsaid with four of his 11 grandchildren in the Bridgeway Market.

 Photo courtesy of Jamie Dolliver

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in State Supreme Court in Lockport for the trial of two men accused of shooting a Niagara Falls convenience store owner to death during a 2018 robbery.

Jonathan L. McEnnis, 36, of Buffalo, and William J. Coleman, 30, of Niagara Falls, are charged with murder in the Nov. 21, 2018 slaying of Ahmad "Poppy" Alsaid in the Bridgeway Market, 1102 Niagara St.

COLEMAN William

William Coleman (Courtesy Niagara County Sheriff's Office)
MCENNIS Jonathan

Jonathan L. McEnnis (Courtesy Niagara County Sheriff's Office)

They also are charged with robbing a 7-Eleven store in the Falls on the same day, and with shooting another man during a street robbery in the Falls 12 days earlier.

Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman and Assistant DA Doreen M. Hoffmann will prosecute the case. They predicted the trial will last about four weeks.

Assistant Public Defenders A. Joseph Catalano and Alan J. Roscetti will represent Coleman, while Joseph Scalzo of the Conflict Defender's Office and court-appointed Christopher A. Privateer will represent McEnnis. Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. will preside over the trial.

Niagara Falls convenience store owner killed in robbery
Niagara Falls convenience store owner killed in robbery

The owner of a Niagara Falls convenience store was killed Wednesday night after he was shot during an apparent robbery, city police said. Ahmad "Poppy" Alsaid, owner of the Bridgeway Market, 1102 Niagara St., died in Erie County Medical Center hours after he was shot in his store around 7:30 p.m., according to Niagara Falls police. In an apparently

'A good man is gone': Remembering Falls store owner killed in robbery
'A good man is gone': Remembering Falls store owner killed in robbery

Bridgeway Market is a haven on a block of high fences, weedy lots and plywood-boarded windows; a warmly lit gathering place for this neighborhood in the shadow of the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino. Locals typically flock here to buy groceries, lounge around the store's worn cafe tables and chat up owner Ahmad Alsaid. But on Saturday, neighbors instead

