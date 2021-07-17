4-week trial expected in slaying of Niagara Falls shopkeeper

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in State Supreme Court in Lockport for the trial of two men accused of shooting a Niagara Falls convenience store owner to death during a 2018 robbery.

Jonathan L. McEnnis, 36, of Buffalo, and William J. Coleman, 30, of Niagara Falls, are charged with murder in the Nov. 21, 2018 slaying of Ahmad "Poppy" Alsaid in the Bridgeway Market, 1102 Niagara St.

They also are charged with robbing a 7-Eleven store in the Falls on the same day, and with shooting another man during a street robbery in the Falls 12 days earlier.

Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman and Assistant DA Doreen M. Hoffmann will prosecute the case. They predicted the trial will last about four weeks.

Assistant Public Defenders A. Joseph Catalano and Alan J. Roscetti will represent Coleman, while Joseph Scalzo of the Conflict Defender's Office and court-appointed Christopher A. Privateer will represent McEnnis. Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. will preside over the trial.

