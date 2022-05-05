4 to be deported after West Seneca home invasion of Asian business owner

Four Colombian men accused of burglarizing the homes of Asian business owners across the state pleaded guilty in a home invasion at a West Seneca home earlier this year and are slated to be deported to their home country, West Seneca police announced Thursday.

On Jan. 12, an 18-year-old who was home by herself called 911 to report that she heard breaking glass and that there were people in her house. She said she ran into a bedroom and locked the door as burglars went through the upstairs rooms looking for cash and other valuables. Officers arrived two minutes after the call but the burglars were already gone, police said.

At the same time, a witness called police to say she saw four people running through backyards, then into the street before fleeing in a car with out-of-state license plates. The witness followed the vehicle, which stopped at a gas station on Seneca Street where the men bailed out and began running away. Town police caught them.

In the meantime, a second witness followed the vehicle to Union Road and Gembor Drive where other officers stopped the vehicle and took the two other men in the vehicle into custody.

Police said the suspects were in possession of a large amount of cash, burglar tools and items belonging to the victims in the vehicle.

Arrested were Luis E. Diaz Rincon, 50; Hillmer Bayona Arango, 43; Jose A. Ordonez Saenz, 46; and Cristian Borbon, 20. All were living in Queens, N.Y., and are Colombian nationals.

They were being held at the Erie County Holding Center in lieu of $100,000 cash bail or bond until they pleaded guilty to felony counts of burglary. They were sentenced to time served before being remanded to the Buffalo Federal Detention Facility in Batavia to await deportation, authorities said.

Authorities had not released information about the incident until now because a multi-agency investigation into similar schemes targeting the homes of Asian business owners was underway across the state.

U.S. Border Patrol, Amherst Police Department, Monroe County Sheriff's Department, Nassau County PD, FBI Buffalo Office, Erie County DA's Office, and the New York State Police were all involved in the investigation, West Seneca police said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.