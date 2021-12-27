4 people wounded in Jefferson Avenue shooting

Four people were shot late Sunday afternoon in a pop-up store on Jefferson Avenue, Buffalo police said.

The injured victims were inside what police described as a pop-up store in the 1300 block of Jefferson, which is in the vicinity of East Utica Street.

The injured, three women ages 23, 29 and 31, as well as a 29-year-old man, were taken to Erie County Medical Center, where they were listed in stable condition.

The shooting happened shortly after 5:30 p.m.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call or text the department's confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

The shooting was at least the third with that number of victims in the city so far this year.

Four people were shot June 23 at JFK Park on Hickory Street, just east of downtown. The wounded included an 8- and 14-year-old boys.