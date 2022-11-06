4 people shot at East Amherst Street entertainment complex

Buffalo detectives say four people were shot Saturday night in an entertainment complex in the first block of East Amherst Street, leaving one of the victims in critical condition.

Northeast District officers responded to the call just after 10:30 p.m. at Zone One Complex. Police said two females and two males were transported to Erie County Medical Center, where one of the females was reported to be in critical condition Sunday.

One of the males, who was struck in the toe by gunfire, was later arrested by Buffalo police and charged with criminal possession of a handgun.

In a statement released Sunday, Zone One's management expressed sympathy to the victims' families and said it was changing its hours and age requirements to be open no later than 10 p.m., and that anyone under 21 can only enter with a parent. The venue said it employs a licensed, armed guard at the door and that new software will scan IDs more efficiently.

Its website says the venue, primarily a roller skating rink, is “temporarily closed.”

“We at Zone One Complex are devastated with the recent event that has taken place Saturday, November 5th, 2022. Our hearts and prayers are with the families of the victims. We are wholeheartedly sorry that such acts of violence have occurred and are currently working with our police department to provide any assistance we can in their investigation,” the statement said. “Our software we have acquired ‘Waiver Master’ will scan IDs much easier than our previous software. We will still employ a licensed armed guard at our door during these times. Our focus is family entertainment, non for profit, schools, and birthday parties. We want to and have always encouraged a safe environment for our community. Again, our hearts and prayers are with the families. We offer our deepest sympathies and support.”

The facility is located around commercial and residential properties, including a vacant Amherst Bowling Center and Planned Parenthood, both on Amherst Street. The Kids Zone Child Care Center is on Main Street. The Amherst Street Metro Rail Station is nearby, and so are some apartment buildings.

Numerous walkers and bicyclists passed by the entertainment complex Sunday afternoon.

Nedra Hoskins lives nearby and said she heard what sounded like a fight Saturday. But for the most part, she hasn’t heard or seen any fights or problems at the site.

“Sometimes, the crowd gets a little rowdy, loud,” she said.

Tyree Madison said she lives around the corner in one of the nearby apartment buildings, but has never been inside the venue. She has never heard of any problems at the site, including the incident Saturday night.

“I was in bed by 10, so I didn’t hear nothing,” Madison said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call or text the police confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.