4 from Rochester arrested after police chase from Lockport to Orleans County

Four people from Rochester were arrested Tuesday after a chase from Lockport into Orleans County, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responding to a larceny report at a Runnings store, 5789 S. Transit Road, at 5:05 p.m. began pursuing a black Jeep Wrangler, the driver of which failed to pull over, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The pursuit continued from Lockport to Royalton and into Orleans County, with several law enforcement agencies joining the chase.

One agency deployed spike strips, which damaged the front passenger-side tire. The vehicle drove into an open field and two people got out and ran into the woods. They were later found by police.

Police identified the driver as Kelly Simons. Charges against her include unlawfully fleeing a police officer, as well as criminal mischief for allegedly damaging a farmer's field in the chase.

The other arrested parties were identified as Cory DuBois, Robert Ball and Tyrone Graham.

No ages were given for those arrested.