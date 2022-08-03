 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 from Rochester arrested after police chase from Lockport to Orleans County

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Four people from Rochester were arrested Tuesday after a chase from Lockport into Orleans County, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responding to a larceny report at a Runnings store, 5789 S. Transit Road, at 5:05 p.m. began pursuing a black Jeep Wrangler, the driver of which failed to pull over, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The pursuit continued from Lockport to Royalton and into Orleans County, with several law enforcement agencies joining the chase.

One agency deployed spike strips, which damaged the front passenger-side tire. The vehicle drove into an open field and two people got out and ran into the woods. They were later found by police.

Police identified the driver as Kelly Simons. Charges against her include unlawfully fleeing a police officer, as well as criminal mischief for allegedly damaging a farmer's field in the chase.

People are also reading…

The other arrested parties were identified as Cory DuBois, Robert Ball and Tyrone Graham.

No ages were given for those arrested.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Vin Scully, iconic former Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster, has died at age 94 | SportsCenter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News