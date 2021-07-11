38-year-old man shot on Greenfield Street

A 38-year-old Buffalo man was shot in the first block of Greenfield Street just before midnight Saturday, Buffalo police said.
Police said there were possibly two suspects involved in the incident in the Parkside neighborhood.
The victim was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call or text the Confidential tip call line at 847-2255.
Matt Glynn
Matt Glynn
Reporter
