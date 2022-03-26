 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
35-year sentence imposed in Niagara Falls slaying
35-year sentence imposed in Niagara Falls slaying

Halim D. Johnson was sentenced Friday to 35 years in state prison for killing a man in Niagara Falls last year.

Before his trial, Johnson, 24, rejected a first-degree manslaughter plea offer with a 22-year sentence.

Halim Johnson

Halim D. Johnson

On Jan. 31, a Niagara County Court jury chose to convict Johnson of the manslaughter charge rather than second-degree murder for the death of Jermaine Reynolds, 46, of the Falls.

Reynolds was shot in the leg March 10, 2021, in front of a RayMart convenience at 925 Pine Ave. After treatment in the emergency room at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, Reynolds was transferred to Erie County Medical Center, where he died nine days later.

Police seized clothing from Johnson's Niagara Falls home that seemed to match the outfit worn by the shooter in store surveillance video.

County Judge Caroline A. Wojtaszek imposed a 23-year sentence for the manslaughter count, and tacked on another 12 years for second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, the other charge the jury voted for.

