32-year-old Buffalo man charged in double shooting on West Side

A 32-year-old Buffalo man was arraigned on attempted murder charges in Buffalo City Court on Tuesday in connection with a July 14 double shooting, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said.

Edwin R. Calo-Montanez has been accused of shooting two people at about 9:09 p.m. near West Avenue and Vermont Street, the District Attorney's Office said in a news release.

Both victims were transported to Erie County Medical Center with serious injuries.

In addition to two counts of second-degree attempted murder, Calo-Montanez was charged with two counts of first-degree assault and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

City Court Judge Diane Wray ordered Calo-Montanez held without bail. He's due in court for a felony hearing on Friday. The case was investigated by the Buffalo Police Department's Gun Violence Unit.

Shootings in Buffalo and across the country have risen sharply in the last 18 months. Over the first six months of the year, 177 people were shot in Buffalo. The average over the last 10 years is 108.

