30-year-old gets 21 years for fatal convenience store stabbing

A Buffalo man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter last month for fatally stabbing a man in January 2020 was sentenced Monday to 21 years in prison, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Quinton O. Turner, 30, admitted killing Ronald Green, 29, in connection with a dispute involving money related to damage to a vehicle, prosecutors said.

Green was stabbed six times at about 5 a.m. Jan. 5, 2020, inside Mandella Market, at East Ferry Street and Jefferson Avenue. Green died of his injuries a short distance from the store.

Turner pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter on April 18, the day his trial on a second-degree murder charge was to begin.

In addition to the prison time, Erie County Judge Kenneth Case also sentenced Turner to five years' post-release supervision, prosecutors said.

A condition of last month's plea was an agreement that the judge would sentence Turner to between 20 and 25 years in prison.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.