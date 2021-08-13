3-year-old girl in critical condition after being struck by car on Woltz Avenue

A 3-year-old girl was in critical condition Friday morning after she was hit by a car early Thursday night on Woltz Avenue, according to a Buffalo police spokesman.
The girl was hit shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Woltz, near Sycamore Street.
The driver of a Toyota Corolla was heading south on Woltz when the child ran into the street and was hit, police said.
The girl was taken by ambulance to Oishei Children's Hospital.
The driver, identified as a 22-year-old man, is cooperating with police. No charges had been filed as of Friday morning.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Aaron Besecker
News Staff Reporter
I'm a member of The Buffalo News' breaking news/criminal justice team. I've been reporter at the News since 2007.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.