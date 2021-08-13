 Skip to main content
3-year-old girl in critical condition after being struck by car on Woltz Avenue
A 3-year-old girl was in critical condition Friday morning after she was hit by a car early Thursday night on Woltz Avenue, according to a Buffalo police spokesman.

The girl was hit shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Woltz, near Sycamore Street.

The driver of a Toyota Corolla was heading south on Woltz when the child ran into the street and was hit, police said.

The girl was taken by ambulance to Oishei Children's Hospital.

The driver, identified as a 22-year-old man, is cooperating with police. No charges had been filed as of Friday morning.

