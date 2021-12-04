 Skip to main content
3 teens charged with gun possession
3 teens charged with gun possession

A teenager was shot and then arrested with two other juveniles on felony gun possession charges, Buffalo police said.

Just before 3 a.m. Saturday, a vehicle pulled up to Erie County Medical Center.

A 16-year-old in the vehicle had suffered a gunshot wound.

ECMC police detained all three occupants of the vehicle after a loaded handgun was found in the vehicle, police said.

Detectives said the shooting took place on Eller Avenue, near Hemingway Street, while the three teens were inside the vehicle.

Police said the shooting victim's injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The three teens were each charged with criminal possession of a loaded weapon. Their names were not released because of their age.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call or text the Buffalo Police tip line at 716-847-2255.

